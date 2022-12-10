Michael Rowland Dec 10, 2022 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Michael Rowland, age 64 of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on December 9, 2022. To view full obituary, go to www.cartertrent.comCarter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Rowland family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Michael Rowland Trent Funeral Home Kingsport Christianity Kingsport Obituary Age Lord Go Home Recommended for you