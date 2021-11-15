KNOXVILLE - Michael Reed Trent, of Knoxville, TN, passed away November 11, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 6, 1951, and spent his childhood primarily in Sneedville, TN. Mike graduated from Hancock County High School and East Tennessee State University. He spent most of his adult life in Kingsport, TN before moving to Knoxville in 2016 to live closer to family. He was a member of Concord United Methodist Church in Knoxville.
During his years in the Kingsport area, Mike volunteered his time with many organizations in support of his community. He worked tirelessly with Kingsport Fun Fest Leadership to develop the success of that program which began in 1981. In 1983, he received the Distinguished Service Award from the Kingsport Jaycees. Mike also enjoyed his career which involved working in city government, banking and business management. However, his most favorite pastime was enjoying life with family and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Donald O. Trent and sister, Terri Lynn Trent. He is survived by his mother, Sarah Reed Trent; wife of 51 years, Wanda; daughters, Kristin Trent Medlen (Justin) and Jennifer Trent; grandchildren, Reed and Brooks Medlen; several cousins; and countless friends.
A service to celebrate the life of Michael Reed Trent will be held on Saturday, November 20, at 1:00 p.m. at Concord United Methodist Church with a reception to follow. Private inurnment will be at the church columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Concord United Methodist Church, 11020 Roane Drive, Knoxville, TN 37934 or Disabled American Veterans, 110 9th Avenue South, Room C166B, Nashville, TN 37203.