Michael Reece Bryant, 69, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Mike was a resident of Kingsport. He was the son of the late Reese Bryant and Betty Bryant.
Mike is survived by his wife of forty-seven years, Shelly Bryant; two sons and one daughter: Matthew, Michael and his wife, Leslie, and Megan and her husband Tim Ellmers; one brother, Vann Bryant and his wife Sue; one granddaughter, Lorie Sturgill; along with several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Mike’s life will be held in the future.
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Bryant family.