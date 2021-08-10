ROGERSVILLE - Michael Ray Dockery, 51 of Rogersville, TN went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. He was born on December 9, 1969 to the late Jerry and Ann Lawson Dockery. Michael loved racing and was an avid horseback rider. He was a hard worker and a friend to all he met and never met a stranger. Other than his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Turnquist; maternal grandparents, Allan Lawson and Alice Werner; paternal grandparents, W.D. and Beulah Dockery.
Michael is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Dockery; daughters, Ginger Clark and husband Kent, Jackie Servellon, Cheryl Pojanowski and husband Matt; sons, Buddy Turnquist and wife Lexy, Thomas Thompson, Stephen Shuller and wife Victoria; several grandchildren; sisters, Brenda Dockery, Melissa Dockery and husband Jack Thorpe, Jennifer Bear and husband Johnny; brothers, Timmy Dockery and wife Charlotte; several aunts and uncles; special nieces, Chelsea Dockery and Brittany Darnell; special friend, Walter Manis and family.
The family will receive friends Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 6 to 7 pm at the First Baptist Church of Dungannon. Funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Larry Beavers officiating. Honorary Pallbearers are Jack Thorpe, Tony Dockery, Billy Joe Grizzle, Yasen Manis, Allen Dockery, Jared Dockery and Timmy Dockery. Unless you have been fully vaccinated against the COVID 19 Virus, we respectfully request that you wear a face covering.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Funeral Home to assist family with final expenses.
