KINGSPORT - Michael P. Dietz, 52, of Kingsport passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport.
Trending Now
-
Before it was Rush Street (or the 'Dough Co') it was Fass Brothers Fish House
-
Wallens Ridge inmate dies as result of assault
-
Roundup: Falcons outlast Pioneers in two OTs; Wolves, Patriots win twice
-
Graham rolls past Union in Region 2D semifinals
-
First degree murder charge, $1 million bond in death of toddler