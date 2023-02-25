INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Michael Morton Stacy, 70, entered peacefully into his final rest on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Franciscan Health Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. Born January 5, 1953, Mike was the oldest child of O.M. Stacy and the late Tina S. Stacy, Fall Branch, TN. A US Navy Veteran, Michael was also a member of the post #70 American Legion in Shelbyville, Indiana as well as a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Michael also served as Past Master of the Mount Airy 226 Masonic Lodge in Rural Retreat, Virginia. Mike also had the highest honor available in the Boy Scouts of America as an Eagle Scout. He was employed and retired from General Shale Brick Corporation. Mike was an avid Indianapolis Colts fan and for many years enjoyed attending games and adding to his Colts room collection. He also loved the Indianapolis Indians, Cincinnati Reds, IndyCar, NASCAR and Formula 1 racing.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Theresa B. Stacy, and second wife, Pam Stacy.
Mike is survived by his father, OM Stacy of Kingsport, TN; son, Shane Stacy of Plainfield, Illinois; brother, Greg Stacy and wife Kathy of Fall Branch, TN; sister, Carmela Peterson of Jonesborough, TN; as well as many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He also held in very high regard numerous faithful friends both in Indiana and Tennessee. Special thanks are extended to sister-in-law, Esther Eaton and husband, Gary for loyal support and friendship for many years and especially during recent days.
The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 pm on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. A Masonic service will follow at 6:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with the Clay Lodge #386 conducting the rites.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Legion Post #70 in Shelbyville, Indiana, 1125 Miller Ave., Shelbyville, IN 46176, and Masonic Lodge, Mount Airy 226, Rural Retreat, VA.
Burial will be held at a later date at Logan’s Chapel, Fall Branch, TN with a private family service.