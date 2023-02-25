INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Michael Morton Stacy, 70, entered peacefully into his final rest on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Franciscan Health Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. Born January 5, 1953, Mike was the oldest child of O.M. Stacy and the late Tina S. Stacy, Fall Branch, TN. A US Navy Veteran, Michael was also a member of the post #70 American Legion in Shelbyville, Indiana as well as a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Michael also served as Past Master of the Mount Airy 226 Masonic Lodge in Rural Retreat, Virginia. Mike also had the highest honor available in the Boy Scouts of America as an Eagle Scout. He was employed and retired from General Shale Brick Corporation. Mike was an avid Indianapolis Colts fan and for many years enjoyed attending games and adding to his Colts room collection. He also loved the Indianapolis Indians, Cincinnati Reds, IndyCar, NASCAR and Formula 1 racing.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Theresa B. Stacy, and second wife, Pam Stacy.

