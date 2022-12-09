Michael Miller Dec 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Michael Miller, age 70, of Kingsport, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport. Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Funeral Home Michael Miller Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you