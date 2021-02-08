NICKELSVILLE, VA - Michael “Mikey” Cassell, 53, of Big Moccasin Community, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at his residence. Michael was born on February 18, 1967 to Clarence Cassell and the late Stella Parks Cassell .
Mikey was known for his sense of humor and comical antics. He passed on his love for the outdoors and trucking to the ones he loved.
In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his sister, Lisa Cassell.
Surviving are his wife, Wanda Stevens Cassell; daughter, Jessica Alrcon and husband Liloll; sons, Scott Cassell and wife Britteny and Jeffery Cassell; grandchildren, Aaron Alrcon, Alison Alrcon and Stryder Warf; sister, Rhonda Gregory and husband Greg; several nieces and nephews.
A walk through visitation will be Wednesday, February 10, 2021, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Graveside Service will be Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Parks Cemetery, Canadian Geese Drive, in the Big Moccasin community of Nickelsville, VA. Bro. Mack Dougherty will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
The family would like to extend special thanks to his father, Clarence, for his love and support, and all the many thoughts and prayers from his friends and family.
Online condolences may be made to the Michael “Mikey” Cassell family at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family of Michael “Mikey” C. Cassell.