ROCK SPRINGS - Mike Lingerfelt, 63, of the Rock Springs community, left this world on Friday, August 25, 2023, gained his new body, and ran into the arms of his Savior. Mike graduated in 1978 from Sullivan West High School, where he met and married the love of his life, Robin. Mike loved cars, was a huge NASCAR fan, and raced on the local dirt track circuit for many years. Mike’s greatest accomplishment in life was giving his life over to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby & Mary Lingerfelt; grandparents, Joe & Goldie Lingerfelt and Marvin & Louise Davenport; and niece, Mandy Jones. Mike was also preceded in death by his fur-babies, Trigger, Sadie, JR, Zach, BJ & Peyton.


