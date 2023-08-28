ROCK SPRINGS - Mike Lingerfelt, 63, of the Rock Springs community, left this world on Friday, August 25, 2023, gained his new body, and ran into the arms of his Savior. Mike graduated in 1978 from Sullivan West High School, where he met and married the love of his life, Robin. Mike loved cars, was a huge NASCAR fan, and raced on the local dirt track circuit for many years. Mike’s greatest accomplishment in life was giving his life over to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby & Mary Lingerfelt; grandparents, Joe & Goldie Lingerfelt and Marvin & Louise Davenport; and niece, Mandy Jones. Mike was also preceded in death by his fur-babies, Trigger, Sadie, JR, Zach, BJ & Peyton.
Mike is survived by his wife of 38 years, Robin Creech Lingerfelt; sister, Robin Jones & husband Paul; brother, Jody Lingerfelt & wife Christie; fur-baby, Betsy; along with several nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, special cousins and several lifelong friends.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral will follow visitation. Music to be provided by Wesley and Cari Long.
Graveside services will be at 11am on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Rock Springs Methodist Church Cemetery. Family & friends that wish to attend are asked to be at the cemetery at 10:45am.
Family & friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude for the many individuals that helped care for Mike over the past 19 years. Also, thank you to Amedisys Hospice nurses and staff that helped provide care and comfort to Mike over the last two months.