GRAY - Michael “Mike” Lee Draughn, 61, of Gray, Tennessee, passed away at his home Sunday morning, May 30, 2021. Mike was born on April 1, 1960, in Portland, Indiana, to the late Thelbert and Margaret Garrett Draughn. He was a native of the Mosheim and had lived in the Gray area for 30 years.
Mike was a 1978 graduate of West Greene High School. He was a parts specialist at NAPA auto parts in Kingsport and had worked in the auto parts industry for many years at several parts stores. Mike enjoyed playing the banjo and played bluegrass music in several bands over the years.
Those left to cherish Mike’s memory include his loving wife, Joanne “Josie” Lane Draughn; his daughter, Heather & husband Eddie Horne; son, Jeremy Draughn; three grandchildren, Madison, Gavin, and Hayden Horne; brother, Allen Draughn; sister, Sheila Draughn; and a special family friend, Doug Bowers.
The family will be receiving friends at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home, in Gray, Tennessee, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm; a funeral service will follow beginning at 7:00 pm with Pastor Garland and Pastor Nate Ware officiating. The graveside Service will be held at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 11:00 am
Condolences can be sent to Mr. Draughn’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
