KINGSPORT – Michael “Mike” Arnold, 53, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Mike was a lifelong resident of Hawkins & Sullivan Counties. He married Julie on Jan 16, 1998 (& on Aug 28, 1999!). They had a deep love for one another and their children. Mike was a skilled & intuitive guitar player and loved music. He enjoyed playing his guitars, spending time with his children & taking the time to learn other peoples' life story. He was a kind soul that didn't know a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Nannie Lou Arnold; niece, Amanda Jones.
Mike is survived by his wife, Julie Arnold; children, Holly Humphrey (Matt), Sophia Arnold, Olivia Arnold, and Adam Arnold; grandchildren, Anna Clark, Noah Clark & Conor Humphrey; sister, Teresa Henegar (David).
A private service will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home.
To leave an online message for the Arnold family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Arnold family.