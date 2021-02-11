KINGSPORT - Michael M. Griffin, 61, of Kingsport, TN passed, surrounded by his loved ones, in Nashville on February 5, 2021. “Mike”, as he was known to most, was born in Brunswick, GA to Alvin Delburt and Phoebe (Cochran) Griffin. Mike lived in Rome, GA and Atlanta, GA before marrying Alice Williams on January 6, 1990. The couple lived in Lakeland, FL then Milwaukee, WI, where Mike earned his Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. They settled in Kingsport, TN where they raised their two wonderful children, Matthew and Laura. In Kingsport, Mike held many positions over 25 years with Eastman Chemical Company, and he retired in 2020.
Mike enjoyed long car rides up Roan Mountain and was a skilled mechanic and car hobbyist. He could often be found in the kitchen, or near his Big Green Egg, cooking for his beloved family. He will be greatly missed by the family pets and all those lucky enough to have known him. He is survived by his wife, Alice Williams Griffin; son, Matthew Griffin (Casie Tanksley); daughter, Laura Griffin (Matthew White); brothers: Burt Griffin (Cameron Simpson), Jeff Griffin (Michelle), Jon Griffin (Paula); mother-in-law, Frankie Williams; nephews, McKennon Griffin and Jackson Griffin; aunt, Barbara Cavanaugh (Mike Cavanaugh); and parents, Delburt and Phoebe Griffin.
No service will be held at this time. A celebration of Mike’s life will be held when family and friends can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made in Mike’s honor to Vanderbilt Hospital - Ingram Cancer Center (https://give.vanderbilthealth.org/Mike-Griffin). In addition, the family would like to thank the amazing nurses and doctors at Vanderbilt Hospital and Alive Hospice for both caring for Mike and helping the family through this difficult time.