ST. CHARLES, VA - Michael Lynn Johnson age 65 of St. Charles, VA was born December 15, 1956 in St. Charles, VA and passed away June 22, 2022 at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, TN.
He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting.
He is preceded in death by his parents Sam and Margarett Johnson, four brothers Carrol Johnson, Buddy Johnson, Hardy Johnson and Donald Johnson, four sisters Gladys Cooper, Gloria Johnson, Carrie Johnson and Darlene Green.
Michael is survived by three brothers Willie Johnson and wife, Sue of Bristolville, OH, Roger Johnson and wife, Debbie of Green Cove Springs, FL, Robert Johnson of Mendota, VA and many nieces, nephews family and friends.
Mr. Johnson was cremated.
Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com We are located at 42098 E. Morgan Ave. Pennington Gap, VA 24277 Phone 276-546-2456 Province Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family of Michael Lynn Johnson.