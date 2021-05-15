Michael Lynn Akers, 63, passed away on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Mattie Ruth Flanary.
Hs is survived by his sons, Michael Dewayne Akers and Brandon Shane Akers of Kingsport, TN; sisters, Janice Flanary, Mary Cody, Brenda Johnson, Connie Purcell; and brother, Dale Akers (all of Kingsport, TN); several nieces and nephews; several grand nieces and nephews.
He was an experienced electrician and veteran of the US Army.
A memorial service for the family will be privately held.
Resting place to be Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Isaiah 41:10 So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Akers family.