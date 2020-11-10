KINGSPORT - Michael Lee Webb, age 70, of Kingsport, TN went home to be with his Lord Monday, November 9, 2020 in Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born in Bristol, TN and was the son of the late Clyde Webb and Jamie Boling Webb.
Michael served his country as a Marine from 1969-1979. He worked for 14 years as a General Servicer/Lineman for American Electric Power. He was a fighter who refused to give up. An Impact was made on the lives of all he met. He would go above and beyond for anyone. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He had a loving personality who loved his grandchildren, his dog Bear, hunting and spending time with friends and family. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Bluff City.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jerry Wallace Webb and his nephew Jerry Wallace Webb Jr.
Those left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Amber Marie Steele (Kellen) of Church Hill, TN, Heather Dionne Stewart (Matt) of Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Alexis Hance; Austin Hance, Bentley Judd, Gunnar Steele and Lincoln Steele.
A service to honor the life of Michael Lee Webb will be held at 7:00 pm at Tetrick Funeral Home-Bluff City Chapel Thursday, November 12, 2020. Visitation will be prior to the service from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A graveside and interment will be conducted at 3:00 pm Friday, November 13, 2020 at Glenwood Cemetery, Garden Cross Section. Guest are ask to arrive by 2:50 pm.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the nursing staff of Holston Valley Medical ICU for their exceptional care and support.
