GRAY - Michael Lee McFarland, 63 of Gray, passed away on Thursday Feb. 10th, 2022. He was born in Detroit, Mich. and after high school served in the Army.
He then began a career as a Machinist. He moved to Gray Tennessee in 2012.
He was proceeded in death by his mother Clara Riner McFarland, his father Gerald McFarland, his son Michael Paul McFarland, and several loved ones.
Michael is survived by his wife Rosemary McFarland, his daughter Laura Marie Roy & her husband Robert Roy; all of Michigan. His daughter Jaden McFarland of Gray TN: His granddaughter Claire Roy of Michigan, three grandsons, Logan, Gavin and Bryson McFarland, all of Michigan. Aunt Glenna Allen and Uncle Kenneth Allen of Gray, Aunt Nancy Abraham and Uncle Tom Abraham, Uncle Richard and Beverly and family, Cousin Ray Allen and his wife Gail Allen, four second cousins Stephanie, April, John and Heather Allen. Several other cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Friday February 18th at Birchette Mortuary Chapel in Johnson City, TN.
Services will be held at Teleford Cemetery in Jonesborough, TN. directly after.
Paster Ray Allen and Pastor Steve Guinn will be officiating. Music will be provided by Kenneth and Glenna Allen of Riner's Tabernacle.
Military graveside rifles will follow, conducted by the VFW.
Professional service and care of Mr. Michael Lee McFarland and family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. (423) 245-4971