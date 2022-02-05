KINGSPORT - Michael Larkin, 56, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport.
