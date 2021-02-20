“In the wind, this is joy and true love.”
KINGSPORT - Michael Kilgore, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 18, 2021, after an extended illness. Michael was a world class husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, and friend. His honesty, genuineness and care for others will be a lasting legacy. Michael never met a stranger and his love of life was infectious. Michael’s true passion in life was his marriage to his best friend and soulmate Patricia. He also loved riding his big dog chopper with his band of brothers. Michael may be gone but his memory will live on forever.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gary and Wilma Kilgore; and honorary brothers, Steve “Cuz” Bedford and Sammy Salling.
Michael is survived by his wife, Patricia Kilgore; daughter, Trisha Renee Angelini (Ryan Maupin); son, Travis Wayne Feit (Kristen); five grandchildren; brother, Ricky L. Kilgore (Bytha) and David R. Kilgore (Jenny); and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Monday, February 22, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Chris Christian officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.