NORTON, VA – Michael John Davidson, 62, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at his residence after a brief illness. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Ewin (Tag) Davidson and Shirley Bolling Davidson; and a brother, Ewin (Junior) Davidson.
He is survived by two brothers of the home, Jeffrey Davidson and Jason Davidson and several cousins.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 1 pm Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens with Paul Lodico officiating. Family and friends will meet at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton by 12:30 pm Saturday to travel in procession to the cemetery.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Davidson family.