KINGSPORT - Mike Brooks, 62, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, November 6, 2020. He spent his life working for Brooks Plumbing and Heating, alongside his parents Joe and Wilma, before taking over as the owner and operator in 2008. Mike loved working on antique vehicles, racing at the Kingsport Speedway, and fishing with his grandson, Maisen.
He was preceded in death by wife, Terri Brooks; daughter, Jessica Brooks; father, Joe Brooks; and his grandparents.
Mike is survived by his daughter, Daisy Martin; sons, Mitchell Brooks, Johnny Brooks, and Joey Brooks; mother, Wilma Brooks; sisters, Melinda Love and Michelle Hyams; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
His wishes were to be cremated and his ashes buried beside his daughter, Jessica.