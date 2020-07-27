Let the morning bring me word of your unfailing love, for I have put my trust in you. Show me the way I should go, for to you I entrust my life. Psalm 143:8 NIV
Michael James “Jamie” Davis, Jr., born September 1, 1974, entered eternal rest July 20, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his sister Carrie Davis, father, Michael Davis, Sr., maternal grandfather, Woodrow “Freddie” Sharpe, maternal grandmother, Edith Sharpe, and paternal grandfather, Bert C Davis Sr.
Jamie leaves behind, his wife Nikki Davis, three sons, Michael (Becca), Robert (Mercedez), and Justin Davis, two daughters, Brittany (Drew) and Savannah Davis, two grandchildren Clara and Cora, his mother, Beverly Thornburg (Buster), his sisters, Tonia Thornburg (Chris) and Tiffany Thornburg (Shawn), one little brother, Landon Davis and a host of beloved Aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Jamie proudly served his country, enlisting in the U.S. Army at the age of 18. During his tenure in the military, he served Overseas, advanced his education, took a break from Army and joined the National Guard. After succeeding in obtaining the education and training needed, he re-entered the Army as an Officer. At the time of his discharge he had been promoted to the rank of Captain.
Jamie was born and raised in Virginia and traveled the world while in the military, living in many states and countries. But he thought Tennessee was the most beautiful place on earth and wanted to make that his home, which he did.
He was loved and leaves a loss that cannot be filled.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm. The family will also be having services at Nelsen Funeral Home in Ashland, VA late in the week. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.christiansells.com.