Michael J. Glasgow passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Casey House in Rockville, MD following a lengthy illness.

Mike was born March 26, 1960 in Kingsport, Tennessee. He grew up as an athlete playing football and basketball; as a musician playing piano, guitar, and banjo; and as an avid Boy Scout, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Mike entered college at Appalachian State University on a football scholarship. After his football career was derailed by an injury, he transferred to Freed-Hardeman University where he played banjo in a bluegrass band that travelled throughout the Southeast U.S. He completed his B.S. degree in Computer Science at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville where he sparked a lifelong love of both the Tennessee Volunteers and engineering.

