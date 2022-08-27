Michael J. Glasgow passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Casey House in Rockville, MD following a lengthy illness.
Mike was born March 26, 1960 in Kingsport, Tennessee. He grew up as an athlete playing football and basketball; as a musician playing piano, guitar, and banjo; and as an avid Boy Scout, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Mike entered college at Appalachian State University on a football scholarship. After his football career was derailed by an injury, he transferred to Freed-Hardeman University where he played banjo in a bluegrass band that travelled throughout the Southeast U.S. He completed his B.S. degree in Computer Science at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville where he sparked a lifelong love of both the Tennessee Volunteers and engineering.
A problem-solver at heart, Mike enjoyed a long career in engineering, starting at IBM. The majority of his career was spent at Lockheed Martin, where he worked on aviation-related systems for more than 30 years, completing his tenure as a Senior Fellow. He was particularly proud of his work at Lockheed Martin as the chief system architect for Advanced Technologies & Oceanic Procedures (ATOP), the FAA’s oceanic air traffic control system. He was also proud of his work as the chief system architect for several programs related to Flight Service (Automated Flight Service Station (AFSS) and Direct User Access Terminal System (DUATS)), which provides weather and aeronautical information to general aviation pilots. His visionary ideas and his ability to communicate those ideas led to improved safety for both pilots and aircraft passengers across the U.S. In later years, he became interested in applying his considerable knowledge of air traffic management to the growing industry of drones. He ended his career at Alphabet’s Wing, where he led a range of key efforts across the aviation industry and with regulators to establish technical standards and frameworks that now serve as the foundation for the future of uncrewed aircraft traffic flow management. Mike loved collaborating with the aviation community to pioneer a new era of aviation.
Mike was a true Renaissance man, and he had several creative interests. He was introduced to woodworking as a Boy Scout, and he was an avid woodworker throughout his life. Music was always important to him, both as a musician and as a listener, and he shared this love of music with each of his children. Mike was also an accomplished social dancer. Having dabbled in country and ballroom dancing, he made his dance home in the West Coast Swing (WCS) community, where he danced socially and competitively for many years. Mike was loved among WCS dancers for his musicality, his smooth lead, and his interest in building a community. He met the love of his life, Melissa, at a WCS dance in Bethesda, and they were always each other’s favorite dance partners.
Family and friends were a priority for Mike. He made many close friends through work, woodworking, dancing, and with his Darnestown neighbors. He kept close ties with his parents and siblings, enjoying many visits to family in Tennessee, North Carolina, and California. He was a devoted father and loved his children Ian, Emily, and Elizabeth dearly. As a husband, Mike was both adoring and adored, and he and Melissa made each other’s lives bigger.
Mike is survived by his wife Melissa J. Landrum; his daughters, Emily Murphy (husband, Chris) and Elizabeth Glasgow (fiancé, Paddy McGinley); his mother Carolyn; siblings Tom Glasgow (wife, Pat Leigh Pittman), Amy Glasgow, Cindy Brody (husband, Tom), Carmen Baeza (husband, Tony), and Mandie Glasgow; his uncle, (David) Larry Logan; and nieces and nephews Nathaniel, Joshua, Arick, Kara, Laura, Makeo, Kellan, Madilynn, Logan, and Aaron. He is predeceased by his son, Ian Glasgow; his father, Robert Glasgow; and his niece, Chelsea Wilson.
Family will receive friends at PUMPHREY’S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave, Rockville, MD on Tuesday, August 31 from 4 to 7 pm. A memorial celebration will be held at Citizens Ballroom [2 E. Patrick Street, Frederick, MD. 21701] on Wednesday, August 31 at 10 a.m. A private interment will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick, MD.