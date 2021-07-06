APPALACHIA, VA - Michael H. “Mike” Clark, born Sept. 2, 1953, passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, after an extended illness. He gained his wings and is now with his Lord.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Sarah (Sturgill) Clark; and a sister, Mary Bolling.
He is survived by his wife, Jan Laws Clark; son, Michael Clark; granddaughter, Ariel Clark; grandsons, Brandon and Evan Hall; brothers, Randy Clark and Chuck Sturgill; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4:00pm to 6:00pm on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, Va. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00pm in the chapel with Pastor Garrett Lee officiating.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Clark family.