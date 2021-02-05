Michael Glidewell Feb 5, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael Glidewell , 73, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Glidewell family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Michael Glidewell Trinity Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.