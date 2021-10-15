FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Michael Glenn Darnell, 48, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Wednesday, 3. October 13, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City, TN.
The family will receive friends from 12:00p.m.-2:00p.m., Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Jimmy Darnell officiating. Family Gospel will provide the music.
Burial will follow at the Carters Cemetery in the Stoney Creek Community of Ft. Blackmore, VA.
Jonothan Darnell, Brandon Darnell, Travis Edwards, Jacob Gailey, Tyler Darnell, and Malachi Gilliam will serve as pallbearers. Jimmy Darnell, James Lamb will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the funeral home for the funeral expenses.
