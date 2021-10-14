FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Michael Glenn Darnell, 48, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Wednesday, 3. October 13, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City, TN.
Michael was born in Sullivan County, TN on December 11, 1972.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Darnell, of the home; parents, Delmar Ray, and Wanda Faye Darnell; daughters, Taylor Marie Darnell and fiancé, Jacob Gailey, Emma Grace Darnell; sons, Tyler Hudson Darnell, Ethan Blake Darnell, Payton Sean Darnell, Brady Allen Darnell, and William Leigh Darnell; sisters, Sherry Darnell and fiancé, Jimmy Powers, Sandra Greene and husband, Wayne Green; brothers, Bobby Darnell and wife, Charlene Darnell; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00p.m.-2:00p.m., Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Jimmy Darnell officiating. Family Gospel will provide the music.
Burial will follow at the Carters Cemetery in the Stoney Creek Community of Ft. Blackmore, VA.
Jonothan Darnell, Brandon Darnell, Travis Edwards, Jacob Gailey, Tyler Darnell, and Malachi Gilliam will serve as pallbearers. Jimmy Darnell, James Lamb will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the funeral home for the funeral expenses.
An online guest register is available for that Darnell family at www.gatecityfunerals.com
