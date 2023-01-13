Michael Gale Clark Jan 13, 2023 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HILTONS, VA - Michael Gale Clark, 66, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.To view the complete obituary, please visit our website www.cartertrent.comCarter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is in charge of the arrangements.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Va Michael Gale Clark Injury Internet Motor Vehicle Scott County Weber City Accident Recommended for you