CHURCH HILL – Michael Fortner, 54, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 5, 2021.
A visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 concerns the family requests that all attendees please wear a mask. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. A graveside will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Armstrong Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:00 PM.
