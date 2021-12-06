CHURCH HILL – Michael Fortner, 54, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 5, 2021.
Michael was born on February 4, 1967, in Martinsville, VA. He was a high school graduate of Dobyns-Bennett class of 1986 and was employed at Bharat Forge. Michael was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend. He loved to make people laugh and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. He spent his free time in his garage, cars were his passion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry J. Fortner, and Wanda S. Fortner; paternal grandparents, Robert Fortner, and Rita Fortner; maternal grandparents, James C. Fitzgerald and Dieato Fitzgerald; several aunts, uncles.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Mitzi Fortner; son, the light of his life, Austin Fortner (Krista); brothers, Blaine Fortner (Monica), Gary Fortner (Amy), and James Robert “Robbie” Fortner; sister, Melissa Semones (Chris); aunts, Brenda Fortner Roberson, and Shelby Fortner Dehart, whom he considered a sister; uncle, Steve Fitzgerald, several nieces, and nephews.
A visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 concerns the family requests that all attendees please wear a mask. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. A graveside will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Armstrong Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:00 PM.
To leave an online message for the Fortner family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
