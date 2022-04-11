NORTON, VA - Michael Allen Flanary, 62, was born on September 17, 1959. He left this world to go to his Heavenly home on Sunday, April 10, 2022, after a long illness in which he fought valiantly and with so much courage and strength.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, James Lee and Joan Collins Flanary; his grandparents, Worley and Gladys Flanary and James and Genelle Collins.
Michael was a 1977 graduate of J.J. Kelly High School. He worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for most of his life at Mitchell and then Rish Equipment Co. He was an avid Redskins fan and loved NASCAR.
He was a wonderful son, the best brother, an uncle that was adored and an amazing friend. He would give you the shirt off his back. He was kind and humble to a fault.
He is survived by his beloved sister, Debra Flanary Rife and his brother, Patrick Flanary and his wife, Andrea; three nieces, Katherine Maine, Jamie Flanary and Logan Smith; a nephew, Ryan Hobbs; several great nieces and nephews; and a host of friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Benny Boles and Elmer Boles officiating. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 11 am Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the White Oak Gap Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am to travel in procession to the cemetery.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Flanary family.