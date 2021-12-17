GATE CITY, VA - Michael Edward Gilliam, 69, Gate City, VA passed away, Thursday, December 16, 2021, at his residence.
Michael was born in Scott County, VA on August 23, 1952, and was the son of the late Virgie Faye (Joyner) and Frank Eugene “Gene” Gilliam, Sr.
Mike retired as a superintendent with VDOT
In addition to his parents, his grandmother, Susie Joyner preceded him in death.
He is survived by his daughters, Charity and Jason Barber, Gate City, VA, and Melinda and Todd Bailey, Gate City, VA, grandchildren, Kasey Barber, Emily Barber, Bryson, and Levi Bailey, sister, Linda Evans, Kingsport, TN, brothers, Frank and Juanita Gilliam, Kingsport, TN, Tom and Sue Gilliam, Gate City, VA, Larry and Doris Gilliam, Kingsport, TN, and Johnny (Eunice) Gilliam, Gate City, VA, along with several close colleagues, and friends he made throughout his life.
The family will receive friends from 1-3p.m., Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be conducted on Monday at 11:00 a.m., December 20, 2021, at the Gilliam Family Cemetery in the Daniel Boone Community of Scott County, VA. Friends and Family will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet Gate City Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m., Monday to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Gilliam family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Michael Gilliam.