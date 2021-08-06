KINGSPORT - Michael E. “Mike” Donihe, 65 of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord Monday, August 2, 2021 at his residence.
Mike was born in Wilmington, DE on September 16, 1955, the son of the late Garnie and Madge Donihe. He has resided in this area his entire life.
Mike was owner/operator of Donihe Construction Co. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted, dad, brother and friend who loved to talk to his family and cook.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by an aunt, Kate “Granny” Donihe.
Survivors include his daughter, Michelle Donihe & partner, Kristen Johnson of Mt. Carmel, TN; sister, Sharon Frazier (James) of Surgoinsville, half-sisters, Donna Hicks (Glen) of Kingsport, Rhonda Davis of Ledford, CT; half-brother, Johnny Davis; of Kingsport; nephew, Brad Manis of Knoxville; cousin, Big Mike Salyer (Sharon) of Kingsport; special friend, David Bellamy; and his two dogs, Chester & Oscar.
The family will receive friends from 1-2pm, Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Kingsport. Memorial services will be conducted at 2pm, Sunday, August 8, 2021 in the chapel with Pastor Glen Hicks officiating. Special music will be provided by Donna Hicks.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Donihe family.