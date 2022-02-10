SAINT CHARLES, VA - Michael Dueart Nash "Jed", 70, of Saint Charles, VA, went on to be with the Lord on Friday, February 4, 2022 after a lengthy illness. He was the husband of Shawna Nash. They shared 20 years together with 10 years of marriage.
Michael was born in Louisville, Kentucky to the late William Nash and Lois Irene Thomas Nash. From 1968 to 1969 he served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. After the military Mike became a paralegal and opened his own paralegal business. After retirement in his spare time, he enjoyed painting and drawing portraits.
In addition to his parents, he was proceeded by paternal and maternal grandparents; sister, Kathleen Nash; brothers Dennis Nash and Alan Nash.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Shawna Nash; children, Brandon Trupka, Kassidy Trupka, Alyssa (Doug) Chase, Damion Kennedy, Landen Campbell, and LolaRose Campbell (Lucy); 4 grandsons; 3 brothers; 1 sister; several nieces and nephews.
His wishes were to be cremated and services will be announced at a later day.
Family would appreciate assistance with the funeral cost in lieu of flowers.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.