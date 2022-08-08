KINGSPORT - Michael Doutt, 69, of Kingsport, TN went to be with his Lord on August 5, 2022. Mike is the son of Rev. Gerald (Jerry), Sr. and Stella Doutt who preceded him in death.
Mike was a wonderful person and knew he was loved. He attended a special school, Dawn of Hope. He loved to watch television, westerns, Andy Griffith, sports and the UT Vols football and baseball. A friend who grew up on the street with him commented that he was a special person and had a sweet spirit always wanting to help in some way.
Mike had love for his parents, all of his family and friends. He had fun at Granny Doutt's home and loved her. He loved his Aunt Bobbie Doutt Richards who took him to some Sullivan North football games. She would take him a gift at Christmas every year and occasionally purchased items he might need. Mike grew up three houses away from his Uncle John and Aunt Thelma Doutt Miller along with Joe and David. He knew he could walk up to their home and was always welcome, go in, get something to eat but especially get a Coca-Cola that he loved. Uncle John and David would visit with him, and they would also take Mike to the car races that he loved. Joe and David were not only his cousins but also his buddies and protectors as a child and as an adult. Mike knew this. When Joe was still with Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, he would stop by to see Mike. Mike would come out of the house walking quickly to the car calling, “Joe, blow your horn, Joe.” Joe would then turn his siren on a couple seconds for Mike. He loved it and always had a big grin. Mike was a tall, large fella but a gentle giant with so much love.
He is survived by family who cared for and loved him his last days. A very special beloved Aunt Bobbie Doutt Richards. Cousins Joe Miller, David Miller, Patty Richards Dellinger and Marsha Richards Pangelinan. He also has other cousins who loved him and supported him from Knoxville, TN, North Carolina, Florida and California. We all were happy when God called him Home to be in Heaven in a healthy body to see his parents and other family members.
Many thanks to the wonderful and caring Physicians, Nurses and staff at HVCH ICU, Wilcox Hall and Wexford House for everything they did for Mike. Also, to Carter-Trent Funeral Home. The family greatly appreciates all of you.
Romans 8:18 For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us.
Romans 12:19: Beloved, never avenge yourselves, but leave it to the wrath of God, for it is written, “Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord.”
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport is proudly serving the Doutt family.
