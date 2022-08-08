KINGSPORT - Michael Doutt, 69, of Kingsport, TN went to be with his Lord on August 5, 2022. Mike is the son of Rev. Gerald (Jerry), Sr. and Stella Doutt who preceded him in death.

Mike was a wonderful person and knew he was loved. He attended a special school, Dawn of Hope. He loved to watch television, westerns, Andy Griffith, sports and the UT Vols football and baseball. A friend who grew up on the street with him commented that he was a special person and had a sweet spirit always wanting to help in some way.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video