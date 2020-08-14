GRAY - Michael Dewane Turner, age 51 of Gray TN went to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 1 to 3 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 3 PM with Pastor Ancel Presnell Jr, officiating with Bro. Bailey Presnell providing the eulogy. Graveside service will follow at Holston View Cemetery.
Pallbearers are his son and daughter.
Honorary pallbearers are Twin springs Class of 1987, Coworkers at Eastman Chemical Co and Daniel Boone Football Team from Class of 2017.
