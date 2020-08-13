GRAY - Michael Dewane Turner, age 51 of Gray TN went to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Kingsport, TN on June 17, 1969 and was employed by Eastman Chemical Co. as an operator. Michael was a loving son, father, grandfather, and coach with numerous friends, and a “one in a million” person. He loved being with his family and watching Justin play ball. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Alice Turner; brother, Kevin Wayne Turner; Paternal grandparents, Edgar and Fay Turner; Maternal grandparents, Jeff and Bertha Gray.
He is survived by his father, Dewane Turner; daughter, Allison Turner; son, Justin Turner; grandchild, Mason Wright; several cousins, aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 1 to 3 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 3 PM with Pastor Ancel Presnell Jr, officiating with Bro. Bailey Presnell providing the eulogy. Graveside service will follow at Holston View Cemetery.
Pallbearers are his son and daughter.
Honorary pallbearers are Twin springs Class of 1987, Coworkers at Eastman Chemical Co and Daniel Boone Football Team from Class of 2017.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to many family and friends for prayers for the family during this difficult time.
