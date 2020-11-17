PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Michael David Henson, age 63, of Pennington Gap, VA, passed away November 15, 2020 at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap, VA.
He was born January 20, 1957, in Pennington Gap, VA to the late Thomas and Dorothy Henson. Michael attended UVA Wise where he earned his Bachelors and later received his Masters degree at ETSU. He worked for M.E.O.C. for 31 years, he was their current IT Director. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Marshall Henson and Dorothy Jean Wallen Henson.
Michael is survived by his wife, Veronica Henson of the home; his sister Diana Myers and husband Jack of Sacramento, CA; his brother Danny M. Henson of Kingsport, TN; two nephews Danny Henson, Jr. and Jonathan Henson; two step-daughters, Sabrina Middleton (Eugene) and Andrea Powers; two grandchildren Honey Clark and Alexandria Ward (Cody); two great-grandchildren Claire Coleman and Chloe Lytle; and several extended family and friends.
Visitation for Michael will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 11 – 1 p.m. at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, VA. Graveside Services will follow in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to M.E.O.C. Fuel Fund, P.O. Box 888, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219.
You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com .
Holding Funeral Home of Big Stone Gap, VA is honored to be serving the family of Michael David Henson.
Due to covid-19 state regulations, those attending the visitation and funeral are to wear masks/facial coverings and social distancing guidelines are also to be in place.