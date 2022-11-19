KINGSPORT - Michael David Haun, 60, of Kingsport passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Mike worked in the glass industry for over 40 years and was most recently employed at Techni-Glass in Surgoinsville.
Mike was born and raised in Loudon, Tennessee, where he served as a volunteer firefighter. He was a loving husband, father of three. He spent many years coaching youth sports. Mike was a lifelong Tennessee Vol fan. He loved riding his Harley and traveling with friends and family.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Glen “Red” and Hazel Haun, and his daughter, Mandie.
Survivors include his loving wife of 29 years, Melony Haun; son, Dustin Haun and wife Kricket and their children, Skylar, Silas and Lavender; daughter, Hailey Haun and her children, Keelan, Kylie and Maurannah; sisters, Sheila Filyaw and her husband Allen, and Glynda Shealy. Mike also had many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport chapel with Rev. Robert York officiating. A reception will follow at Meadowview Marriott.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any organization supporting animals in need.