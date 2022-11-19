KINGSPORT - Michael David Haun, 60, of Kingsport passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Mike worked in the glass industry for over 40 years and was most recently employed at Techni-Glass in Surgoinsville.

Mike was born and raised in Loudon, Tennessee, where he served as a volunteer firefighter. He was a loving husband, father of three. He spent many years coaching youth sports. Mike was a lifelong Tennessee Vol fan. He loved riding his Harley and traveling with friends and family.

