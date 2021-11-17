"Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends." John 15:13 KJV
BIG STONE GAP, VA - Officer Michael D. Chandler, 29, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center after being injured in the line of duty.
Michael was full of life and dedication to his family and community. He attended High School at Powell Valley class of 2011. He was the last person to score a touchdown for the Powell Valley Vikings.
He began his service to his community, following many generations of Chandlers with service to Wise County, by joining the Big Stone Gap Fire Dept. in 2015.
He was an active outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and enjoyed the beautiful mountains in our region. He developed a passion for serving his fellow citizens, where he then joined the Big Stone Gap Police Department in January of 2019, where he served loyally. He was a loving father, husband, brother, and friend. He will be deeply missed by his community, his family, and his brothers/ sisters who also dedicate their lives to our communities.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Wayne Chandler; his maternal grandparents, G.C. Carter, and Virginia “Parker”; his paternal grandparents, Shirley “Bennett” and Teddy Gilmer Chandler Sr.; his uncles, Teddy Gilmer Chandler Jr. and Gary Russell Sr; Aunt, Debbie Chandler; cousin, Michael Baker.
He is survived by wife, Natasha Chandler; his daughter, Kamryn Elizabeth Chandler; his brother that he raised, Chris Chandler of the home; his mother, Rebecca Ann Tipton husband Eddie; his special niece, Savanah Smith; close family, Billy and wife Emilee Chandler; brothers, David Chandler wife Kisha, Tyler Chandler; his sister, Amanda Herron husband Troy; uncles, Jim Chandler wife Christy, Tim Carter wife Michelle; Aunts, Debbie Baker and Walt Garner, and Kathy Russell; cousins, Gary Russell wife Kellie, Matt Russell wife Clara; nephews, Landon Herron and Harper Herron; close friends, Cayman Caudill, Richard Carter, Robert Smith and Cody Hall; along with a host of other close relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends Wednesday at the David J. Prior Convocation Center on the campus of UVA-Wise from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the visitation. A funeral service will then be conducted with Pastor Wayne Begley officiating at 7 p.m.
Special Speakers will be Lieutenant Governor-elect Winsome Sears, Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares, State of Virginia Officials, Wise County Commonwealth Chuck Slemp, Delegate Terry Kilgore, Town of Big Stone Gap Manager Steve Lawson, Congressman Morgan Griffith, along with Members of the Law Enforcement community. Bagpipes will be played for the family by Virginia State Police First Sgt. Michael Mccanon.
The Graveside procession will be on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. at Bullit Park in Big Stone Gap. Once all the emergency personnel are in line, the procession will leave at 11:00 a.m. Those wishing to pay their respects to the family are asked to assemble on the sidewalks in Big Stone Gap, or anywhere along the procession route to Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
Graveside services are limited to family, and emergency personnel.
His fellow Police Officers and Fire Fighters will be pallbearers.
You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Michael D. Chandler.