KINGSPORT - Mike Castle, 56, of Kingsport, died Saturday, January 16, 2021 at his home after an extended illness. Born in Kingsport, where he had lived most of his life, Mike was a graduate of Sullivan North High School. He had worked in the grocery business since high school. Mike had worked for Food City for many years and most recently at Priceless Food in Kingsport. He was an avid UT Football, Los Angeles Chargers and NASCAR fan. Mike loved playing golf. He was a loving father, brother and son.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Brenda Castle; and brother, Larry and Gary Castle.
Mike is survived by his daughter, Brittany Castle of Hawaii; son, Brandon Castle of Gray; special friend, Leslie Farris of Kingsport; sisters, Lana Castle of Kingsport and Lori Floyd and husband, Karl of Greeneville; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Aaron Price officiating.
The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday with Hermon United Methodist Church.
Pallbearers will be Dale Hammitt, Hayden Hammitt, Rick Bishop, Derrick Bishop, Dewayne Davis, Ray Hayes, David McClain, Eric Page and Terry Bivens. Gabe Farris with be an honorary pallbearer.