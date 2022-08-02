Michael B. Salyer Aug 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT – Michael B. Salyer, 54, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Michael B. Salyer Funeral Home Pass Away Arrangement Kingsport Hill Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video