KINGSPORT – Michael B. Salyer, 54, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022.

Michael was retired from Citi Commerce Solutions and was a member of West Carters Valley Volunteer Fire Department. Michael was an ordained preacher and a member of Bays Mountain Baptist Church. He formerly worked at WMCH Radio, a job he dearly loved.

