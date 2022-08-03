KINGSPORT – Michael B. Salyer, 54, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022.
Michael was retired from Citi Commerce Solutions and was a member of West Carters Valley Volunteer Fire Department. Michael was an ordained preacher and a member of Bays Mountain Baptist Church. He formerly worked at WMCH Radio, a job he dearly loved.
Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, Verdie Faye and Charlie Buford Salyer; several aunts and uncles.
Survivors include his wife, Tinia Salyer of the home; daughters, Beverly Chadwell (Brian) of Church Hill and Whitney Snapp of North Carolina; 3 grandchildren, Aaron, Katelynn, and Meshia of Church Hill whom he loved and cherished; sister, Valerie Moore (Robert) of Kingsport; brother, David Salyer (Nancy) of Blountville; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Larry Davis, Aaron Knight, and Adam Knight officiating. Music will be provided by the Knight brothers. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 6 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:45 AM.
Honorary Pallbearers will be David Harrison, Wayne Gilliam, Malcolm Shelton, Tim Nelson, and D.R. Harrison.