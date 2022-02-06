KINGSPORT - Michael Anthony “Mike” Larkin, 56, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. To view arrangements and survivors please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home is serving the Larkin family.
