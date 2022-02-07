KINGSPORT - Michael Anthony “Mike” Larkin, 56, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was employed by Scott County School Systems where he taught sports medicine. Mike was previously employed by HMG Rehab as an athletic trainer for 20 years as well as being the ATC for Twin Springs High School for 30 years. He was also the ATC for AAC Tournaments, KCS, NAIA, AAU, and ETCAC. Mike loved sports but was dedicated to helping the athletes more than anything. He was a devoted member of Bible Baptist Church in Kingsport. Mike was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ella Mae Larkin; brother, Daryll Larkin; and his sister, Judy Moore.
Survivors include his loving wife, Terri Larkin; son, Mitchell Larkin and wife Caitlin; daughter, Erin Larkin; brother, James Larkin and wife Laura; sister, Jackie Gagne; along with a host of friends and extended family.
A memorial service will be conducted at 6:30 P.M. on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Bible Baptist Church with Pastor Walter Wagner officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive at the church by 6:20 P.M. To attend services virtually please follow this link http://www.BibleBaptistKPT.com/Larkin
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family at https://gofund.me/f4e101cf
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving he Larkin family.