KINGSPORT - Michael Anthony “Mike” Ketron, age 57, of Kingsport, TN went home to be with the Lord Friday, May 7, 2021 at his residence unexpectedly. Born in Ft. Shelby, Virginia on May 8, 1963, son of Joe and Jean Ketron, he has resided in this area most of his life.
He was an owner/operator at Specialty Moving 3rd party services. Mike was a member of the Glenwood Community Church.
Mike will be remembered as a loving and devoted son, dad, papaw, brother, uncle and friend. He loved to sing, talk about the word of God, and he also loved to help people. He was known for his giving nature, always going out of his way to help others, he would give his shirt off his back.
Mike and Mark identical twin brothers were rarely seen out without each other. If you see one the other was not far behind. Being around these two was like living on a comedy set. Always getting on each other nerves, but they were always laughing while they did it. They shared a bond that we will never understand, but the love they shared is strong. Mark will forever be Mike’s best friend until they meet again.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Trish and Ed Leeper, for taking special care of him.
Michael was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rader and Nell Ketron; and maternal grandparents, Elmer and Alpha Byington.
He is survived by his children, Richard B. Ketron, Anna Ketron, Henry Davis, Jr., Texas, Joseph A. Ketron, step sons James Blair, and Michael Blair; three grandchildren, David Daniel Ketron, Stephen “Chance” Ketron and Aaliyah Rayne Ketron; parents, Joe and Jean Ketron; two sisters, Danita Shipley and husband Danny, and Trish Leeper and husband Ed; four brothers, Wade Ketron and wife Sherry, Terry Ketron and Wife and his twin, Mark Ketron, and Ricky Ketron of; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Terry Light and his dog, Apollo (all of Kingsport TN)
The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in the Chapel with Pastor Jeremy Ketron and Pastor Ronnie Horne officiating.
Burial will follow at Hermon United Methodist Church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Richard Ketron, Joseph Ketron, Johnathan Ketron, Jeremy Ketron, Billy Ketron, James Blair and Michael Blair.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Ketron, Henry Davis and Anna Ketron.
