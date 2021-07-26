GATE CITY, VA - Michael Alfred "Scally" Groskopf, 66, of Gate City, Va, died at his home of liver complications on Monday, June 21st, 2021.
Michael was born in Bronx, NY, and became a life-long NY Yankees and Indianapolis Colts fan. In his youth, he loved motorcycles and fast cars.
He spent most of his career in the construction industry as a licensed electrician working across the Southeastern portion of the USA. He worked on building Walmarts and many other commercial buildings.
After retiring, he would enjoy spending time sitting on his front porch with friends and watching the wildlife of Southwest Virginia. Michael not only enjoyed the outdoors, but he was also a supporter of wildlife conservation.
Left to remember him fondly is his brother, Mark Groskopf and wife Dawn (Fort Lauderdale, FL); aunt, Joan Brauberger (Indianapolis, IN); nephews, Mathew Groskopf Jr. and wife Stephanie (Kingsport, TN), Tyler Groskopf (Fort Lauderdale, FL); nieces, Bridget Foster and husband John (Leechburg, PA), Rachel Crabtree (Gate City, VA), Cheryl Groskopf and husband Tony Easton (Clarksville, TN), Rebecca Groskopf (Stillwater, Ok).
He is preceded in death by his father, Melville S. Groskopf; mother, Evelyn C. Groskopf; and brother, Mathew H. Groskopf.
Services will be private at family request.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Groskopf family.