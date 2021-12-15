KINGSPORT - Michael A. Corash, 73, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
The family will receive friends Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to Avalon Hospice especially, Vera Brandon for their compassionate care of Michael.
