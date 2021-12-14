KINGSPORT - Michael A. Corash, 73, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born March 10, 1948, in Denver, CO to the late Robert and Peggy Corash.
Michael was a loving provider for his family and mentor for his student athletes.
He earned his Master’s Degree in Education at Colorado State University and a Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction at the University of Tennessee.
He coached swimming and diving in the Kingsport City Schools for ten years and was also an assistant football coach at Dobyns-Bennett High School. He had previously taught and coached at Indian River Community College in Fort Pierce, FL where he was named Junior College National Coach of the Year for two consecutive seasons. He also coached swimming for three years at the University of Tennessee.
Michael was a member of the National Swimming Association and was the former owner of The Sugar Shack in Fort Pierce, FL where he and his wife raised Bedlington Terriers. Following retirement, he worked as a real estate agent in the Tri-Cities area for several years.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of thirty-six years, Linda Corash; daughter, Lindsay Statum (Brandon); grandson, Bryant Statum; brother-in-law, Bill Zimmer (Debbie); sister-in-law, Kim Parker (Richie); nephew, Matthew Melton; niece, Molly Clounch.
The family will receive friends Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to Avalon Hospice especially, Vera Brandon for their compassionate care of Michael.
