SURGIONSVILLE - Mesba Salyers, age 84, of Surgionsville, passed away Monday (11/29/21). He was a member of Grace Baptist Church. He was retired from Holiston Mills.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Salyers; sons, Rick Forshee and Paul Forshee; sister, Mary Mann; granddaughter, Wendy Jones.
He is survived by his sons, Johnny Salyers (Rhonda), Patton Jones; daughter, Anita Hoard; grandchildren, Kristi Ball, Tracy Lee, Patricia Stapleton, Morgan, Andrew, and Ashley Salyers, Eric Forshee, and several great grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Fletcher (Michael); brothers, Clifford Salyers and Robert Salyers (Wanda); special niece and nephew, Freda Isaac and Steve Mann.
The family would like to give special thanks to Churchhill Healthcare and Rehab for their exceptional care of Mesba and Lois Salyers for the past three years.
The family will receive friends Thursday (12/02/21) from 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 pm with Rev. Jonathan Lovelace officiating. Burial will follow in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chrisitansells.com.