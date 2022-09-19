Merle Alfred Parker Sep 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLUMBIA, SC - Merle Alfred Parker, 98 of Columbia, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022.To view arrangements, please visit www.cartertrent.com.Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Parker family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Alfred Parker Columbia Kingsport Merle Pass Away Funeral Home Arrangement Recommended for you